PLANS have been submitted for temporary cabins to house key workers at a shopping centre car park in Clacton.
Network Rail Infrastructure has applied to Tendring Council for permission to build the compound at Clacton Shopping Village's car park in Stephenson Road.
The site would include four cabins and two toilet blocks and would house key railway workers who will be working on the Clacton railway resignalling project.
A report said: "The Clacton Resignalling project is a rail system renewals and remodelling project of the life expired signalling, track, overhead line and assets in the Clacton area.
"It will improve train journey reliability and decrease the likelihood of delays or cancellations
coming from failures on the network.
"The temporary site compound is required to house welfare and parking for the key workers
who will be working on the project as well as material storage containers in the vicinity to
securely store materials required for the project."
A decision on the application is expected to be made by January 17.