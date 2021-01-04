Instagram sensation Mrs Hinch has revealed how she told her family she is pregnant.
Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchcliffe from Maldon shared the news with her 3.9million Instagram followers on New Years Day.
She also revealed the adorable way she told her parents.
The cleaning sensation said her mum somehow knew her daughter was pregnant with her second child but chose to reveal the news to her dad on a Christmas Day Zoom quiz.
The video shows Mrs Hinch and husband Jamie sharing the news, asking the question "Which celebrity couple are due to have a baby in 2021", to which her dad replied, "I haven't got a clue."
Mrs Hinch then showed off her pregnant tummy and ultrasound scans.
Breaking the news to her fans, she posted a photo of her first born, Ronnie holding board saying 'New Years Resolutions, be the best big brother, 2021' followed by an ultrasound scan.
