SCHOOL bosses have reassured residents they plan to reopen a popular community hub to the public after temporarily turning it into a space for students.

Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, Clacton, runs the Coastal Community Centre which hosts support groups, activities, and parenting courses.

It also provides the more isolated of residents with a space to socialise with people and build relationships and the provisions on offer are not exclusive to school users.

After the initial coronavirus lockdown, the centre reopened and helped keep people connected through what was, and continues to be, a testing period for many.

But according to Clacton North councillor Andy Wood the community site has been closed to the public since October, which he is unhappy about.

He said: “I am very concerned that the community centre has been closed as it provides a valuable hub for the local residents.

“The community centre provides a lot of people with a safe place to visit, including those living with mental health difficulties and those who suffer from loneliness.

“It gives these people a place to go to make friends and participate in activities and it now even more important that this is kept open.”

Jenny Ote, who would often use the centre, is also calling for school bosses to consider reopening it sooner rather than later.

She said: “This is going to affect a lot of people as for some of them this is their only form of activity where they can meet people.

“So many older folk go there which is great for their mental health and after the Coppins Hall Community Centre was vandalised by arsonist where can they go?

“Hasn’t the Covid-19 pandemic done enough damage? Local councils should be getting involved because this is not going to help people get out and about.”

A spokeswoman for Clacton Coastal Academy has now said the community centre was closed so it could be used by students at the academy.

She has reassured residents that plans are in place to reopen open the community centre next year when it is safe to do so.

She said: “We can confirm there is no intention to close the Community Centre.

“Going forward, we will operate the centre and meet the needs of the local community by developing closer links with specialised charities and community groups.

“The current closure of is due to the zones in place in the academy and the need to use the space for students in Year 9.

“We hope to re-open the centre as soon as we can in 2021, following the positive news of the vaccine roll out.”