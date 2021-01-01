FOLLOWING a year like no other, many had hoped to be able to enjoy a degree of normality come New Year's Eve.

But on a night which would usually see people sprawled across town centre streets and blowing off steam with friends, the sensible remained in their homes.

Ushering in 2021 alongside family members or within their household bubbles, many swapped dance floors for board games, while others held their own fireworks displays and enjoyed a movie night.

Although not necessarily the way people had wished to wave goodbye to an unprecedented and awful 12-months, be able to do so alongside their loved ones held perhaps a more significant importance than usual.

Caitlin Mcinally, from Clacton, saw in the New Year with her mum Clair, dad Barry, brother Ben, and sister Shannon.

Usually, they would mark the occasion with extended family members as well, but Tier 4 restrictions prevented them from do so.

Nonetheless, they enjoyed their evening.

"We celebrated with our little household," Caitlin added.

"It wasn’t the same this year without the rest of the family, but we still managed to get through the night and pop the party poppers."

Lisa Clark also spent her evening with her beloved family, including husband Si, and children Abbie, Lilly, and Joey.

She said: "We saw the New Year in with our kids beating us on Mario Cart and playing board games.

“It was a quiet one this year, but we are together and that’s what counts.”

Happy New Year to our readers.