HEROIC firefighters are driving ambulances across Essex as they do all they can to support the NHS during Covid-19 .

On-call firefighters were drafted in to help the ambulance service back in April, and with the Covid situation once again worsening they are back on hand to support front-line workers.

Back in the spring on-call firefighter Scott Draper even helped to deliver a baby while working as an ambulance driver.

It comes as a major incident was declared in Essex as the number of Covid patients in hospital starts to overwhelm the service.

A total of 12 on-call firefighters from stations across Essex will begin work as ambulance drivers, alongside paramedics, as soon as they are able to and will support the service until January 31.

Delivery - Scott Draper with the new born

Jo Turton, chief fire officer and chief executive said: “It makes me so proud to see colleagues come forward to volunteer to support our NHS colleagues.

“We were one of the first fire and rescue services in the country to respond during the first pandemic and our firefighters made a real difference.

“Firefighters from our Service provided 8,350 hours, responded to an estimated 4,175 calls and helped to make 696 ambulances available during the first wave of the pandemic.”

Bosses say the crews will not be asked to fulfil their on-call firefighting duties so they can maximise the support to the Ambulance Service.

They have already been trained having supported the Ambulance Service during the first wave of the pandemic.

There will be additional opportunities for on-call firefighters to support the Ambulance Service and a two-day training course is planned at Chelmsford Ambulance Station next week.

On Easter Monday, 19 on-call firefighters began their shifts as ambulance drivers as part of an eight-week partnership.

The partnership was extended for another four weeks, with 11 on-call firefighters continuing the role until 8 July.