THE number of Covid-19 deaths in Tendring is set to pass 200.

The infection rate in the district dropped slightly to 344.6 per 100,000 people on Wednesday, December 30 - down from 387.6 on Tuesday, December 29.

There were an additional 172 cases reported in the district today, bringing the number to 760 for the past seven days - an increase of 79.2% on the previous week.

There have been 10 deaths in the district in the seven days to December 30 – seven more than the previous week.

That brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring since the pandemic started to 199.

The Essex Resilience Forum has declared a “major incident” in the county due to the pressure on NHS services caused by rapidly rising coronavirus infection.

The move will allow the group, which is made up of NHS bodies, blue light responders and local authorities, to ask for further support from the Government.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock, who is also chairman of the Essex Leaders and Chief Executives Group, said the main problem was in the south and mid Essex.

“Colchester Hospital still has some capacity, but it is heading in the same direction,” he said.

“It is probably just a few days behind.

“Declaring a major incident does sound quite alarming, but it is not unprecedented.

“It’s caused by a combination of too many people coming into hospital and not being able to get people out quickly enough – as well as issues with staff absence.

“It’s due to Covid, but there are many winter pressures there.

“I have confidence that health care professional know what they are doing.

“They have declared a major incident to get in top of this – rather than reacting to it.”

Six new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 542 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Tuesday (December 29).

That was an increase of six compared to Monday, when there were 536.

It means there have been 29 deaths in the past week, down from 37 the previous week.

The victims were among 4,977 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.