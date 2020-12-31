A CONSERVATIONIST who spent 60 years on Walton's Backwaters is among those to be named in the New Year’s Honours list.

Ray Marsh, 87, from Walton, has been named as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

He will pick up the award for voluntary service to wildlife and conservation at the Skippers Island Nature Reserve on the Walton Backwaters.

The well-known custodian took on the responsibility of the nature refuge in 1969 and had journeyed to the island – only accessible by boat for most of the year - more than 10,000 times.

He continued his efforts on behalf of the Essex Wildlife Trust after the organisation inherited the 233-acre island, featured as Mastodon Island in Arthur Ransome’s Secret Water, in 1972.

His conservation efforts have resulted in a colony of rare Fisher’s estuarine moths being able to live on the island and he has often had to fend off poachers looking to nab birds and mammals.

Mr Marsh, who only retired last year, told the Gazette: “I was astounded really when I found out I was to get an MBE.

“I’ve been given a couple of awards since I retired from Skipper’s Island last year, including the Christopher Cadbury Medal, which is given to a member of a Wildlife Trust who has shown dedication to conservation.

“But I never did anything for recognition, I just enjoyed the job.

“Skipper’s Island was everything to me - I was forwards and backwards there all the time.”

“I haven’t been there since as my knee had been playing me up - but it’s getting better now.”

Essex Police’s Jennifer Brouard, from Frinton, was named as a Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM). The Citizens in Policing Manager got the award for services to policing and to the voluntary sector.