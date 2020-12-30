A BID to save Walton's town centre loos has been blocked for good.

Steven Walker, from Walton, launched the We Want A Wee campaign in 2018 in a bid to save the Mill Lane toilets.

But Tendring Council has now told him that they will soon be demolishing the building.

The block was closed as part of plans to save £60,000 by axing ten public toilets.

More than 750 residents signed a petition to save the building, a former fire station.

They claimed it had architectural merit as well as being in the town's historic conservation area, but English Heritage refused to give it listed status.

A petition was considered by Tendring Council’s cabinet, which said it would consider proposals put forward regarding the building’s future use.

But no proposals have been submitted and a surveyor recommend the authority goes ahead with the demolition of the 19th century property.

Mr Walker said: "I have received a letter from Tendring Council informing me that as there had been no viable expressions of interest from people seeking to bring the buildings back into use they have decided to proceed with demolition.

"I had argued that if a business could be set up in the adjacent building terms could be applied to ensure they opened up the toilets again.

"The town council in Walton couldn't deliver a plan to take over the running of the toilets either.

"I would urge Tendring Council to include a covenant in the planning conditions that any future developer builds a replacement toilet block and runs it for older, disabled residents and visitors who need accessible toilets near the High Street."

Carlo Guglielmi, councillor responsible for finance and corporate resources, said: “We halted any action to allow time for community proposals to be brought forward.

“We facilitated access to the building but an application to list the building was rejected by Historic England.

“In the absence of any viable proposal we must press ahead to finalise the future of the site.

“Long-term our aspiration is to redevelop the area and ensue the area is a pleasant part of our public realm.”