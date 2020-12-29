THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring has increased more than 80 per cent in one week.

There were 689 cases in the seven days to December 29.

The infection rate in the district is now 387.6 cases per 100,000 people - up from 200.6 on December 21.

The number of weekly cases is up by 310 (or 81.8%), compared to the seven days to December 23, as the new strain of the virus continues to spread.

There have been 9 deaths in the district in the seven days to December 29 – four more than the previous week.

The figures come as the UK recorded 53,135 cases in the past day - the highest since the pandemic began.

There have now been 79,351 deaths in the UK with Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Five new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 536 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Monday (December 28).

That was an increase of five compared to Sunday, when there were 531.

It means there have been 24 deaths in the past week, down from 42 the previous week.

The victims were among 4,937 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.