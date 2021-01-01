A STUNNED homeowner has thanked his neighbours after they alerted him to an ancient oak tree which experts said could have been moments away from crashing into his home.

Robert McManus, 61, has lived in Straight Road, Colchester, with his wife Maree, also 61, for roughly 16 years.

On Christmas morning his neighbour texted him after becoming increasingly concerned with the positioning of the ancient tree which sat in the middle of a fence line.

The surrounding earth had badly cracked and the towering 18-metre tall Oak tree had ripped through the fence separating the two homes.

Given the imminent danger, Mr McManus and his neighbour contacted tree surgeon Andy Page, who gave up his Christmas Day to temporarily secure the tree.

“If it wasn’t for our neighbour telling us about this huge tree which was about to fall towards our house it could have been a lot worse,” said Mr McManus.

“When the tree fellow came out he couldn’t believe it had not come down on Christmas Eve.

“I was just shocked when he said that because if it had come down it would have killed my wife as she was watching television in the conservatory.

“It would have taken the bedroom window out as well where we were sleeping and could have caused £50,000 worth of damage.”

After securing the tree with ropes to prevent it from falling, tree surgeon Andy returned on Boxing Day with helper Keith.

Up until that point, Mr and Mrs McManus could only use the front of their home, just in case the tightened ropes failed to hold the heavy 200-year-old tree overnight.

Robert added: “We were told to stay away from the back of the house.

“The two tree fellows came back with a cherry picker to dismantle the tree otherwise it would have been taken down by the strong winds.

“There wouldn’t have been many people come out over Christmas so Andy and Keith really deserve recognition.

“The only reason the tree didn’t come down sooner was because it was mostly rotten, but if it was solid it would have gone, so we were lucky.”