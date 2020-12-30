KIND-HEARTED volunteers surprised 160 of the most in need families in north Essex with special festive hampers.

The hampers were delivered to families who would not have been able to afford a Christmas dinner or presents for their children.

The boxes contained food for breakfast, Christmas dinner, teatime, treats, toys and gifts for children, toiletries and pots and pans to cook with.

Gas and electric vouchers were also included in the hampers so the families could cook their food and keep their homes warm.

The project was led by Les Nicoll, community builder at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and his charity North Essex Support Team (NEST).

Last year, the fire service helped to deliver 80 hampers and this year thanks to the overwhelming response of volunteers and donations, 160 hampers were delivered to those in need.

Mr Nicoll, from Dovercourt, said: “The support from the local community has been amazing and I am so grateful for each and every one of them.

“We came up against some challenges this year with the Covid restrictions and last minute change of Tiers which meant some volunteer who were signed up couldn’t come.

“But after a quick post online we had a full team of volunteers ready to shop, pack and deliver our hampers.

“There are so many people to thank that I can’t possibly name everyone, but I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved.

“Whether you donated money or helped with the shopping, sorting, packing and delivering, without your help it simply wouldn’t have happened.”

While out delivering the hampers, the volunteers discovered some of the families did not have a working cookers, fridges or freezers.

After pleas on social media the team were overwhelmed with donations of pre-loved and new kitchen appliances.

Volunteers were able to deliver these appliances to the families in time for Christmas.

A fund set up to help create the hampers and support families has raised a staggering £9,400.

An initial goal of £2,500 was set on the JustGiving page and was exceeded in a matter of days.