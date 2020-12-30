STUDENTS spread festive cheer by collecting 100 bags of items and raising hundreds of pounds for its annual Christmas present appeal.
Each year, Clacton County High School students and their families kindly donate gifts and essential items for the residents of Holly Court sheltered housing association.
The initiative was set up ten years ago and has helped the students focus on the idea of caring and thinking of others at Christmas.
Almost a hundred special CCHS Christmas tote bags were filled with items and the school also received online donations totalling £340.
The residents of Holly Court each received a present and were overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity of students.
Anchor Housing manager, Ela Crabtree-Soanes said: “They make so many people happy at Christmas time each year.
“For some of our residents this is the only Christmas present they receive.”