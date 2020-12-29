Firefighters have issued safety advice after they rescued two people from flood water in one day.
Crews saved two drivers in two separate incidents yesterday (December 28).
The first occurred in Hammonds Road, Sandon shortly after 6.30pm after a man got out of his car after driving into a flooded road but became stuck in water up to his chest.
Firefighters waded into the water to bring him to safety more than an hour later.
An ambulance was called as the man showed signs of hypothermia.
A diversion was set up to stop drivers entering the road.
Crews were also called to Hoe Mill Road, Woodham Walter around 5pm where a person was trapped in their car after driving into flood water.
On-call firefighters from Maldon used a triple extension ladder to rescue the casualty.
Essex Fire and Rescue have released the following advice ahead of the wet weather expected later this week:
- If you come across a flooded road, turn around and find another route
- Do not attempt to drive through flood water - just a couple of feet of water is enough to float your vehicle
- If you have to drive through water, reduce your speed
- Allow extra braking distance when driving in wet conditions
- Driving into flood water just isn't worth it. You risking your own life and you'll require the help of fire crews and rescue teams who could be needed elsewhere.