MATHS students helped to raise £50 for a foodbank with their Pi-face fundraiser.
Clacton County High School's literacy and numeracy team wanted to to raise the profile of mathematics in the school with a special event, planned to coincide with National Pi day earlier this year.
Instead of focusing on the irrational number of Pi, which represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, they coerced members of staff to be splatted with cream in a pie face challenge instead.
The lunch time event helped raise £50 which has been used to purchase essential items for the Clacton Food Bank.
Last week, students visited local shops to purchase festive food and toys before delivering the goodies to the foodbank.