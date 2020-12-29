A FILMMAKER has decided to re-release a movie which was predominantly shot in north Essex after coronavirus disrupted its promotion.

Lucas and Albert, a comedic gangster film set against the backdrop of Tendring, was premiered at a red carpet event at Clacton’s Century Cinema last year.

The feature, written by Anthony Longhurst, from Thorpe-le-Soken, and Robert Putt, follows two ageing hitmen who are forced into doing one final job.

Littered with television talent, including John Altman, best known for playing Nick Cotton in EastEnders, the movie was nominated for Best Feature at the National Film Awards.

Just one month after its nomination, however, the coronavirus pandemic struck, so writer Anthony is now planning on re-releasing the film.

He said: “The awards have been delayed until July and the voting will open again in January, so we have decided to re-launch the film again with a special screening.

“Everything has been delayed because of Covid-19 and the lockdowns, and we have all suffered and we want this event to bring businesses and the community together.

“If we have learnt one thing this year, it is that none of us can guarantee anything, we cannot even guarantee if this event will be allowed to take place, but we have to try.”

It is hoped the invite-only screening, for which guests can pay any fee they deem suitable, will take place at the Princes Theatre on January 19 from 7pm.

As well as acting as a promotional event for the film, it will also give Anthony the chance to inform the audience on his upcoming plans.

His next release is entitled Babysitters and he is also exploring the possibility of launching a film festival in Tendring.

He said: “I have lived in the area for more than 20 years and I love Tendring, the countryside, the beautiful coastline and the diversity of talent we have here.

“So, hopefully we can get the community involved in what we are trying to do, and the event will also be a way of saying thank you to everyone who helped the film.”