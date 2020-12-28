THE final homes planned at a new housing development in Thorpe-le-Soken are set to be released for sale this month.
Bellway is building 98 new houses and bungalows at Henderson Park, off Landermere Road in the village, where two-thirds of the properties have already been sold.
Prices range from £324,995 to £404,995.
Buyers who are able to complete their purchase by March 31 will be exempt from paying stamp duty on their new home.
Jenny said: “This has been a testing year for many people, so the fact that the new homes at Henderson Park fall under the £500,000 stamp duty threshold is welcome news.
“We don’t anticipate these homes to be on the market for very long once they are released.”
Bellway is expecting to complete construction work on the development, which will also include green open space for the public and children’s play area, next year.