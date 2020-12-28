THE number of Covid-19 cases in Tendring has increased more than 75 per cent in one week.

There were 567 cases in the seven days to December 27.

The infection rate in the district is now 352.1 cases per 100,000 people - up from 200.6 on December 21.

The number of weekly cases is up by 245 (or 76.1%), compared to the seven days to December 21, as the new strain of the virus continues to spread.

There have been four deaths in the district in the seven days to December 27 – one more than the previous week.

The area still has one of the lowest infection rates in Essex. Colchester's infection rate has increased sharply to 783 cases per 100,000 people, compared to is 257.3 last Wednesday.

The Essex average is 884.3 cases per 100,000 people while Thurrock, one of the worst affected areas in England, has a rate of 1,373.7 cases per 100,000 people.

In Tendring, Clacton's Bockings Elm is the worst affected area with 45 cases in the seven days to December 22 - an increase of 34 (+309.1%).

Clacton Central was previously the worst affected area, but has seen a 14 per cent drop in cases in a week. It had 37 cases in the week to December 22 - six fewer than the previous week.