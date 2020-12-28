MORE than 230 festive meals were handed to elderly residents and those in need on Christmas Day.

The Clacton Lions, Clacton Rotary Club, the Veterans Breakfast Club and Frydays Community Cafe in Great Clacton teamed up to provide the festive treat for people living across Clacton.

The annual Rotary club lunch was not able to take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the alternative was devised to ensure those in need still got a Christmas dinner.

A three-course meal, including a festive treat, was delivered on the day.

Jim Godden, from Clacton Lions, said: "The local community got together to make sure that those in need, who would be without a Christmas Day meal, had one provided free of charge and it was to be delivered to their door.

"Members from Clacton Lions Club and Clacton's Veterans Breakfast Club along with members of the public, delivered 232 Christmas dinners, which were prepared and cooked by Frydays Community Cafe at St John's Church.

"We would like to thank Tendring Council and chairman Dan Land for their support.

"Events like this rely on volunteers, and to ask them to give up time on Christmas Day is a lot to ask.

"But we were delighted with the response.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank them all too."

He also thanked Morrisons at Waterglade Retail Park and Tescos at the Hythe, Colchester, and all those who donated food & other items.

Dan Land, chairman of Tendring Council, said: "A huge thank you to the Clacton Lions, the Veterans Breakfast Club, Frydays Community Cafe and the Clacton Rotary Club for the meal they prepared on Christmas Day..

"The delivery drivers also gave up a big chunk of their day to get the food to Clacton, Holland-on-Sea and Jaywick."