VOLUNTEER police cadets gave up time on Christmas Day to help a community group deliver hot meals to those in need.
Essex Police's generous and thoughtful cadets worked in collaboration with community volunteers and the North Essex Support Team to spread festive cheer.
The warming meals and gifts were delivered to elderly and vulnerable people living alone in the Harwich, alongside hand written Christmas cards and letters.
Cadet leader Kirsty Lucas said: “It’s so refreshing in these difficult times to have cadets wanting to volunteer their time on Christmas day to help others in our community”.
A spokesman also stated the force's Harwich cadets would like to thank McDonald's in Harwich for their continued support.