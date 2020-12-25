DARING swimmers have been taking to the icy cold coastal waters in Clacton for a Christmas Day dip for more than 120 years.

In recent years, hundreds of hardy daredevils have taken the plunge into the North Sea for the town’s teeth-chattering tradition.

Hundreds of people line the seafront in front of Trafalgar Road before dashing into the sea at 10am on Christmas Day, while up to 500 spectators watch from the safety of the promenade.

Club tradition: Clacton Swimming Club in the 1950s

The annual tradition was started by a group of friends from Clacton Swimming Club, but the Christmas Day dip has roots stretching back as far as 1899.

Those who took part in 1953 included Greg Miller, Fred Eastman, Denis Ivory, John Ransom, Bob Chapman, Tony Farthing, Peter Berry, Brian Graver and Hugh Arnot.

News cutting: The Essex County Standard reported on a Christmas Day swim in 1899, more than 50 years before the modern version began

Clacton historian George Hardwick said: “It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1950s when Clacton Swimming Club would have a Christmas Day swim.

Braving the cold: Participants in the Christmas Day Swim in the water off Clacton in 1958

“Over the years numbers have increased.

“Many of those who brave the cold weather and winter waves are now raising money for local charities.

“Fancy dress has increased in popularity over the years which makes the event more enjoyable for spectators.”

The second annual swim in 1954

These days some swimmers opt for a wetsuit, while others stick with regular bathing costumes and some prefer a more festive outfits or fancy dress.

Mr Eastman previously told the Gazette that there was “no sensible explanation” for the tradition, but that it is just “a celebration”.

The Christmas Day Swim in 1974

”It really wakes you up,” he said.

“Instead of being slumped over stuffed with mince pies and blown out by lunch, you start the day feeling really fresh.”