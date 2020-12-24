NORTH Essex business owners have welcomed the news a Brexit deal has finally been struck between the UK Government and the European Union.

In a statement, the Government said: “Everything the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal.

“We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters.

“The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK.

“We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU.

“The deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth £668 billion in 2019.”

Peter Fairs, who has a 5,000 acre farm in Great Tey, said the news was good news for farmers.

He added: “I think it is good news for all of us. If we do not have tariffs to worry about and hopefully it gives us a little bit more freedom on who is making the rules for British farmers it is good news.

“The uncertainty is what has been the real problem for the last four years.

“There is nothing worse for farming as you have to plan two years ahead in this business.”

He added: “Some certainty has got to be a good thing, no matter what your views are on Brexit in the first place.”

North Essex’s Flying Trade Group said it was pleased a deal had been struck but reserved judgement on the fine print.

The company employs more than 1,000 people in more than 30 countries and deals with customers across the world on a daily basis.

Its Harwich-based Surya Foods arm is the largest supplier of world food lines to supermarket giants including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons and its Laila rice has been the fastest growing rice brand in the UK for the past four years.

Chief executive Suki Dulai said: “I’m delighted that a deal has been made. We will have to wait to see the exact details on how this will impact our international and European companies, operations and supply chains.”

The group also runs The George Hotel in Colchester and the Kingscliff Hotel in Holland-on-Sea.

Fishing had been one of the main sticking points holding up the deal, with the EU and UK at logger heads over the value of fish caught in British waters which goes to Britain.

One fisherman, who asked not to be named, said the deal should be broadly welcomed.

He said: “It is not what the majority of fishermen wanted but it will eventually mean we have complete control of our fishing.

“What we need to see is the Government investing in the fishing industry before that point.

“At the moment we don’t have anywhere near enough fishing boats and that needs to change.”

Harwich Port will feel the effect of changes more than most.

It will receive £23 million of post-Brexit cash from the Government as part of infrastructure funding for facilities across the UK.

The fund was designed to assist ports with building import controls needed for post-Brexit checks in 2021.

A Government spokesman said: “This funding is just one part of the £705 million invested in UK borders to ensure that they are fully operational after the transition period, including £270 million for government-provided inland border control facilities, over and above the £200 million port infrastructure fund, to serve ports which do not have space to build new infrastructure onsite.”

It can be used for a range of vital port infrastructure – from warehouses and control posts to traffic management systems.

The post-Brexit trade deal struck by the UK and Brussels will still need to be approved by the British Parliament, all 27 remaining members of the EU and MEPs.