INSPIRATIONAL frontline workers were treated as special guests after being invited to enjoy a historic theatre’s thrilling and uplifting festive performance.

The West Cliff Theatre, in Clacton, invited NHS key workers to its annual Christmas Show on Saturday evening, which starred ventriloquist Steve Hewlett.

The arrangement came about after manager Rob Mitchell-Gear was contacted by a friend of the venue, who had planned to visit to see the show.

But, due to living in an area of the country now in Tier 3, they decided against travelling to the theatre, instead deciding to purchase tickets for frontline workers.

Rob said: “A very kind offer came in from a friend who was unable to attend the show but wanted to support the theatre as well as key workers.

“I matched that offer and we also had one of our front of house volunteers put money for the tickets as well.

“We know how lucky we have been to go ahead with our Christmas Show, so to be able to invite some NHS key workers has made the week extra special.”

As well as providing entertainment the show, which sold out for its final two performances, also acted as a reminder of the importance of theatre in tough times.

Rob has now praised his staff and the venue’s dedicated audiences for continuing to support the theatre throughout what has been a testing year for the arts industry.

“I just wanted to thank everyone who has been so supportive of the West Cliff Theatre over the past ten months,” he said.

“We are of course disappointed we are unable to go ahead with our last two shows, but to have staged our Christmas Show has really given us all a much-needed boost.

“We will continue to do our very best to stage socially distanced shows in the New Year, so please keep checking our website for all the latest details.

“We wish you all a very Merry Christmas.”

For more information visit westscliffclacton.co.uk.