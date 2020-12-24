GENEROUS schools in Tendring have gifted tons of their pupils and their families Christmas presents in the true spirit of the festive season.

The Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton, and the Oakwood Infant Nursery School, in Clacton, both joined forces with Pickering Electrical.

The electronics manufacturer helped the schools produce jampacked foods packages, as well as the Frinton and Walton Food Bank and Morrisons supermarket.

Hamford managed to give more than 40 families in need everything from vegetables and fruit to chocolate and other gifts.

All of the school’s students have also been given enough home breakfast supplies to last them a month over the Christmas period.

A spokesman for the primary academy said: “It is an absolute honour to be part of the Hamford community and Christmas has come early for a large number of our families.

“It’s been so wonderful to spread some Christmas joy in such uncertain times to our Hamford families.”

Oakwood has also successfully given families of pupils a little bit of Christmas joy after delivering food parcels to their homes.

Their packages included pasta, tinned tomatoes, tinned sausages and beans, biscuits, tinned fruit, tinned custard, cereal and selections boxes for the children.

Sue Konis who is the fundraiser and events organiser for the Friends of Oakwood and coordinated the distribution said: “When the food arrived, it was incredible.

“There were so many pallets filled with food for our families.

“All hands were on deck, as the staff filled the bags with the food donated, ready for the families to take home that day.

“I would like to thank Pat Finch at Morrissons for all her help.

“The school would like to send a very big thank you to Pickering Electronics.”