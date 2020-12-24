BOSSES at a calming resort have given the gift of relaxation to local frontline workers and organisations who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

The Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, in Thorpe-le-Soken, specialises in the art of wellbeing and sits in 12 acres of stunning gardens which are English Heritage Listed.

As a result of coronavirus, like many other businesses, the site has been forced to close on various occasions, but it is currently open.

In the true spirit of Christmas, the spa has now given free gift vouchers to those who have had no choice but continuing working throughout the pandemic.

The Walton Food Bank, East of England Ambulance Service, Clacton RNLI, Nanny Jo’s Nursery, Delamer Care Home have all be given vouchers.

Home Instead Senior Care, St Philomena’s School, and Clacton’s National Animal Welfare Trust also received the free treats from Santa and his assistant.

They will now be even given to a specific employee who has gone above and beyond during this unprecedent period, or used to help raise funds for organisations.

Sarah Tester, finance and operations director at the Lifehouse Spa & Hotel said: “As a local business we think it’s important we give something back to the community and we are delighted that we are able to provide some much needed time out for those essential people working tirelessly to help others, or assist with raising funds for vital organisations in the Tendring area.”