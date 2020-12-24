A MAN was left with a gash to his head following a vicious fight near a pub in Jaywick.
The 32-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the assault, near the Never Say Die in Broadway.
The incident happened shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating an assault on a man in Jaywick, which left him with a gash to his head.
"We were called with reports of a fight near the Never Say Die pub in Broadway.
"Two men assaulted a 32-year-old man before leaving in a silver car.
"He was taken to hospital.
"Officers have been speaking to people who live and work nearby and reviewing CCTV."
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “An ambulance attended to a man who had been assaulted in Broadway.
"The patient was transported to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
Witnesses who have yet to come forward are asked to contact Clacton CID quoting crime reference number 42/209752/20.
They can can 101 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk.
Alternativly, call independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.