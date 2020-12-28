A BAR which had its licence suspended for three months after police claimed it “potentially exposed hundreds of people” to Covid says it will not reopen until the pandemic is over.

Truth/Pulse, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, faced a licensing hearing in October after police called for a review following allegations it breached coronavirus restrictions.

It was claimed the venue was operating as a nightclub, including people dancing and not social distancing, in August.

Despite the bar claiming there was no designated area for dancing and that music levels were preset, Tendring Council’s licensing sub-committee decided the venue should have its licence suspended for three months.

Owner Rob Howard said the venue, which has not reopened since it was served with a prohibition notice in August, will remain shut until the pandemic is over even though the licence suspension will only last until February.

He said: “Until Covid is all over, we will not be opening again – it’s just not worth it.

“It was the council which wanted me to reopen after the first lockdown restrictions were eased to take pressure off other places.

“But as soon as we reopened there was a queue, and the reaction from the authorities was over the top.

“I wasn’t running a nightclub and was not the only place in town with music – it felt unfair.”

Mr Howard said he was considering closing the venue permanently but does not want to rob his hard-working staff of their jobs.

“The three month suspension won’t affect us too much as we’ve been closed since August anyway,” he said.

“I could shut it all but my staff are so nice and respectful and people need to make a living.

“You put your life and soul into a business and never expected something like Covid.

“It’s a sad time for out industry and everyone is getting hit hard.

“I don’t see us reopening for a long time.

“We are almost a year into this and haven’t achieved anything yet, we’ve been in and out of lockdowns and tiers – everything the Government does doesn’t work.”

Tendring Council said while Truth/Pulse had put some measures in place against Covid-19, they did not go far enough.