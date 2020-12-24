CARE home residents and staff have been left overwhelmed with generosity after a community group donated presents and festive goodies.

Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, was visited by the Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust ahead of Christmas Day.

Much to the surprise of workers and the home’s elderly residents, the volunteers dropped off bags of gifts and cards, as well as tasty mince pies.

The festive delivery came after the home liaised with the group and expressed their concerns over how the pandemic would impact Christmas.

But days before the big day both residents and dedicated staff members were given a huge boost after volunteers generously donated tons of goodies.

A spokeswoman for Corner Lodge said: “As the residents were getting ready for their evening tea the doorbell rang, and there was a special delivery.

“Elves from the Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust had been dispatched by Santa to deliver a gift and card for each one of the residents.

“These were accompanied by a display board of handmade cards from children at Sir Martin Frobisher Academy. To top it off, a box of mince pies for each staff member.”

The care home spokeswoman has now praised the community group and the Jaywick school for helping spread Christmas spirit.

She added: “We are all so thankful and touched by the outpouring of compassion, empathy, and generosity that the trust has shown to the residents.

“It is brought a lump to our throats, tears to our eyes. For us, this act of kindness is a miracle. It is brought back a bit of seasonal sparkle and magic to the staff.

“Just when all I see is doom and gloom, something like this reminds me that most folks are wonderful people and it’s still a beautiful world.

Jaywick gets a bad rap, it is not deserved. This is a community with heart and Corner Lodge is lucky to be here.

“A big thank you to the Jaywick Sands Community Land Trust and the Sir Martin Frobisher Academy.”