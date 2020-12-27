2020 has been a year like no other and for many of us it is one we will want to put behind us.

The year has been full of highs and lows with incredible scientific breakthroughs and human connection being reimagined.

We've taken a look back at some of the most iconic moments of the year:

Clap for Carers

(PA)

The Clap for Carers event ran every Thursday night at 8pm for 10 weeks and saw the nation stand on their doorsteps celebrating our incredible frontline workers.

Across the country people made as much noise as they could clapping, banging pots and pans and ringing bells in a show of appreciation to the nation's hero's.

Free School Meals

(Michael Regan/PA)

With thousands of people on furlough and school holidays looming, low income families across the nation felt the pinch of their purse strings more than ever this year.

Families that usually rely on free school meals to help feed their children were supported through a campaign by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

The 23-year-old’s campaign ensured free meals would be provided to disadvantaged children helping to improve the lives of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen's "We'll meet again" speech

(Victoria Jones/PA)

To mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day The Queen praised the nation's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As she remembered Britain’s Second World War sacrifices and the “joyous celebrations” that followed the end of fighting in Europe, the head of state paid tribute to the positive qualities of today’s generation.

The tireless efforts of NHS staff, care and key workers, and communities helping the vulnerable, reflected a nation “those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire,” said the Queen.

And she highlighted the message of VE (Victory in Europe) Day that resonates with the country’s plight today – “Never give up, never despair”.

After the broadcast, the nation was invited to open doors and windows and take part in sing-a-long of Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn’s wartime anthem We’ll Meet Again, during the BBC’s VE Day 75 show.

The nation's favourite PE teacher

(Conor McDonell/PA)

As the nation was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic and children were off school during the first lockdown, one man came to every parent's rescue - Joe Wicks.

PE with Joe Wicks ran throughout lockdown with weekday fitness sessions for little ones (and adults too) at 9am.

A record-breaking number of 955,185 households tuned in to P.E with Joe on the 24th March setting a new record for 'Most viewers for a fitness workout live stream on YouTube'.

The remarkable Captain Tom Moore

(Joe Giddens/ PA)

Former British Army Officer, Captain Tom Moore walked 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine before his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS.

Captain Tom received donations reaching more than a staggering £32 million, including an 'undisclosed' sum from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

On July 17 Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted by The Queen in her first official engagement in person since the first lockdown.

Protesters throwing a statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour​

After the killing of George Floyd in America on May 25 protests erupted across the globe under the Black Lives Matter movement.

This iconic wave of protests and demonstrations seen worldwide captivated people from all walks of life frustrated by the treatment of black people.

In the UK there were BLM protests in every major city and town with calls for action sparking a wave of change that can still be felt today.

The statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, can be seen about to fall into the water in the foreground with hordes of protesters stood across Pero’s Bridge in the background. The bridge is named after enslaved African Pero Jones, who was brought to Bristol aged 12 to work as a servant and died in the city after 32 years of service.

Capturing the juxtaposition of these two worlds colliding in the 21st century makes for one of the most groundbreaking images of 2020.

First person to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Margaret Keenan, 90, who became the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine.

This landmark moment at University Hospital, Coventry marks the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in British history.

Formally leaving the European Union

(Yui Mok - PA)

This image, taken on January 31 2020, shows the Union flag being lowered from its pole outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, and removed to mark the UK formally leaving the European Union, after 47 years of membership.

The brexit transition period will end on December 31 sparking enormous change for the UK from January 1 2021.

Goats taking over Llandudno

(Pete Byrne - PA)

The quieter streets in Llandudno because of lockdown meant the Welsh mountain goats were roaming freely around the town.

The mischievous goats took over the town and entertained residents to no end during the first lockdown.

The Dominic Cummings debacle

(Jonathan Brady - PA)

This moment captured national attention and wound the government up in a huge controversy.

Who could forget when Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief political adviser Dominic Cummings drove from his home to Barnard Castle during the first lockdown whilst having the coronavirus.

This scandal rocked the news agenda for days and filled the nation with outrage.

What is the most iconic moment of 2020 for you? Let us know in the comments.