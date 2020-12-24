CLACTON'S Tory MP Giles Watling has blamed Tier 4 visitors for "exporting" the new strain of the virus to Tendring.

The district will be plunged into the tough new tier 4 on Boxing Day along with much of the South East due to the new fast-spreading strain of the virus.

The infection rate in Tendring is still one of the lowest in the county and sits at 265.4 cases per 100,000 people.

An extra 424 cases were recorded in the seven days to December 23 - an increase of 105 per cent in one week.

Mr Watling may also backed down from his threat to not support extending the Government's tiered Covid-19 restrictions.

He previously said he might not vote with his party in January because Tendring remained in Tier 2 rather than being lowered into Tier 1.

Mr Watling said: "I am really disappointed that we have gone into tier 4.

"I had been pushing for tier 1, as we had relatively few cases in Tendring.

"But we need to get a grip on this spike so that it doesn't overwhelm the NHS, but I would have preferred a more granular approach.

"The Government did have a whack-a-mole approach, but unfortunately too many people were travelling from tier 4 into tier 2 to visit people or do their Christmas shopping - and they've just been exporting the virus to us."

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock was left "disappointed" after Health Secretary Matt Hancock annouced Tending would be put into Tier 4

This week the Gazette reported how shoppers from higher tiers had been travelling to Clacton Shopping Village, in Stephenson Road, to do their Christmas shopping in breach of Covid-19 rules.

Mr Watling appealed for people living in Tier 4 not to breach rules by travelling to the district and Tendring Council's Covid-19 marshals informed Essex police about the issue.

Mr Watling added: "With this new strain, we have got to stop it or more people will be killed.

"Part of me says that we should just let it runs its course and let the economy go on, but that would lead to extra deaths.

"It's not so much about the significant increase but the trajectory of it - cases are sky-rocketing."

Mr Watling previously said Tendring residents should not be punished because of an isolated and distant outbreak in south Essex.

Tendring Council's leader Neil Stock has told the Government that repeated lockdowns and tiers are "not a viable long-term solution".