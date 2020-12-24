TENDRING Council's leader has told the Government that repeated lockdowns are "not a viable solution".

Tory councillor Neil Stock described Tendring being moved from tier 2 to the tough tier 4 restrictions as a "blow" to the whole district.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday announced that Tendring, Colchester and Uttlesford would join the rest of Essex in tier 4 from Boxing Day.

Mr Stock said he is disappointed about the move to tier 4 but understands the decision.

“Being put into the highest tier is a blow for the area, in particular our businesses, but with transmission rates of the virus increasing significantly over the last few days something has to be done,” he said.

“I encourage everyone to follow the restrictions set out by the Government, and look after one another so we can get through this pandemic and get Tendring safely open once again.

“I would also call on the Government to set out its longer-term response to Covid-19, including the new strain, as the repeated lockdowns and tier restrictions are not a viable long-term solution.”

Repeated lockdowns have been a big blow for Tendring, which is heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine being mixed at a vaccine clinic in Clacton last week - it has now been delivered in more than 500 sites across the UK

The move has come as Tendring's infection rate has risen sharply to 258.6 cases per 100,000 people - from 111.2 cases per 100,000 the week before - due to the fast-spreading new strain of the virus.

Tier 4 restrictions include staying at home and only travelling for work, to get essential supplies such as food and medicine, while all non-essential retail shops must close.

The tier will still be reviewed on an ongoing basis as part of the national assessment of the situation.

The leader of Essex County Council, Conservative councillor David Finch, said moving the remaining areas of the county into Tier 4 restrictions from Boxing Day “only serves to highlight the severity of the situation we are currently in”.

“While these latest restrictions will have a significant impact on residents and businesses in those areas, they are unfortunately necessary,” he said.

Matt Hancock said Covid-19 is spreading at a “dangerous rate” across large parts of England.

The Health Secretary told a press conference yesterday: “Just as we’ve got a tiered system in place that was able to control this virus, we’ve discovered a new more contagious virus, a variant that is spreading at a dangerous rate.”

He added: “Against this backdrop of rising infections, rising hospitalisations and rising numbers of people dying from coronavirus it is absolutely vital that we act.

“We simply cannot have the kind of Christmas that we all yearn for.”

The Government said a further 744 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 69,051.

It is the highest deaths figure reported on one day since April 29 during the first peak of the virus.