The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex jumped by 2,077 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.
Public Health England figures show that 42,868 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (December 23) in Essex, up from 40,791 the same time on Tuesday.
The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.
The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 2,879 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 3,268.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,237 over the period, to 2,149,551.
Essex's cases were among the 145,757 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 5,611 over the period.
Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.