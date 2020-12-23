COVID marshals in Tendring have been checking up on caravan site visitors to find out whether they are allowed to be staying there under strict Covid-19 travel rules.

The coastal distict has a large number of caravan sites and attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year.

Park Holidays has four caravan parks in the district, including Dovercourt Holiday Park, Seawick Holiday Park, St Osyth Beach Holiday Park and Martello Beach Holiday Park, while Parkdean runs Highfield Grange, Valley Farm and Weeley Bridge in Clacton, and Naze Marine in Walton.

But concerns have been raised that people living outside the area have moved to their caravans in breach of Covid-19 rules.

Tendring Council appointed two 'community ambassadors' last month to support the safe return of people to high streets in the district, as well as advising businesses on the guidelines and being the council’s "eyes and ears" on the ground.

A spokesman said: "We have been out today visiting a caravan park in the district, along with our colleagues within the private sector housing team and Essex Police.

"The aim of these visits were to ascertain when visitors arrived to ensure they were fully compliant with the regulations as per the current tier for their primary place of residence.

"Along with our partners in Essex Police, we shall continue to monitor these areas to help keep our residents safe."

Covid Ambassadors - Liam Noah (left) and Adam McGoldrick (right) with manager Russ Cole (centre). Picture: Matt Cattermole/TDC​

Despite having one of the lowest infection rates in the county, Tendring has seen a surge in cases in the past week due to the rapidly spreading new strain of the virus.

It now has 258.6 cases per 100,000 people after 379 cases were confirmed in the same period. This is up from 111.2 cases per 100,000 the week before.

The district, along with Colchester, will join the rest of Essex in tier 4 from Boxing Day.

Tier 4 restrictions include staying at home and only travelling for work, to get essential supplies such as food and medicine, while all non-essential retail shops must close.

The tier will still be reviewed on an ongoing basis as part of the national assessment of the situation.

Tendring Council's Covid ambassadors follow-up on reports of businesses not following guidelines and "work with them to ensure they comply".

The council said those who do not will then be referred to the council's environmental health team for enforcement action.

It added that the ambassadors’ focus will be engagement and education and the team does not have enforcement powers themselves.