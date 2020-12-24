HOUSEHOLDS in Tendring and Colchester are consuming less energy than they did four years ago, a study has found.

Greenpeace and the Energy Saving Trust said a drop in electricity consumption nationally was good news for the environment, but that there is more to do in improving our energy efficiency.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy data reveals that Tendring families consumed 3,949 kilowatt hours (kWh) on average in 2019 – the equivalent of running around nine fridge-freezers each over the year.

That was 8.5 per cent down from 4,318 kWh in 2015 – more than the East of England’s average drop of 6.3 per cent over the period.

Despite an increase in the number of domestic electricity meters, from 68,400 in 2015, to 70,600 last year, there was a drop of five percent in the total amount of electricity sold in Tendring.

In Colchester, households consumed 8.2 per cent less energy than four years ago, down from 4,197 kWh in 2015.

There has been an increase in electricity meters from 78,400 in 2015 to 81,800 last year over that period.

The data is based on the aggregation of meter readings and does not include electricity consumed directly from on-site generation, such as that generated by solar panels.

Across Great Britain, households consumed 7.6 per cent less electricity than four years ago.

The biggest decrease was in Scotland (-12.4 per cent), while the East of England lagged behind in reduction (-6.3 per cent).

Sam Chetan-Welsh, from Greenpeace UK, said: “The more efficient we get with our energy use, the better chance we stand of cleaning up the supply and saving ourselves from catastrophe."

There is further scope for society to reduce its electricity consumption and boost employment by insulating homes, he added, and continue to improve electrical goods’ efficiency through better product design.

A spokesman for Energy Saving Trust said reduction in electricity demand would help in the transition to a low carbon society.

"One of the leading environmental issues with electricity production is the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels in power stations.

"Carbon emissions from electricity production have fallen in the last decade.

"This is because fossil-fuelled power stations, in particular coal, have gone offline and there has been a huge increase in renewably-powered generation from wind farms, local renewable electricity generation including those from solar PV panel systems.

"Hopefully, our future will look to electricity as a key environmental source of energy to not only power our homes, devices, appliances and lights, but also to charge our electric cars and heat our home with heat pumps."