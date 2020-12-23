TENDRING is to move up to tier 4 of local Covid-19 restrictions, the Secretary of State for Health has confirmed.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today announced the areas of Essex that had remained in tier 2 at the last review will now join the rest of Essex and be put into highest level of tier 4.

This change will take affect from 00.01am on Boxing Day, December 26.

It comes as Tendring's infection rate has risen sharply.

It is now 258.6 cases per 100,000 people after 379 cases were confirmed in the same period. This is up from 111.2 cases per 100,000 the week before.

Tier 4 restrictions include staying at home and only travelling for work, to get essential supplies such as food and medicine, while all non-essential retail shops must close.

The tier will still be reviewed on an ongoing basis as part of the national assessment of the situation.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said he is disappointed about the move to tier 4 but understands the decision.

“Being put into the highest tier is a blow for the area, in particular our businesses, but with transmission rates of the virus increasing significantly over the last few days something has to be done,” he said.

“I encourage everyone to follow the restrictions set out by the Government, and look after one another so we can get through this pandemic and get Tendring safely open once again.

“I would also call on the Government to set out its longer-term response to Covid-19, including the new strain, as the repeated lockdowns and tier restrictions are not a viable long-term solution.”

Restrictions also mean Tendring Council’s leisure centres will have to close.

Mr Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of England entering Tier 4.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancock said: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey and Hampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of the New Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”

He also outlined areas of England moving up to higher tiers.

He added: “Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset including the North Somerset council area, Swindon, the Isle of Wight, the New Forest and Northamptonshire as well as Chesire and Warrington will all be escalated to Tier 3.

“And I’m afraid that Cornwall and Herefordshire have seen sharply rising rates and need to be escalated to Tier 2.”