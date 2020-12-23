A GIGANTIC and historic barge which has divided opinion since appearing in a village is actually part of an ambitious restoration project, according to its proud owner.

Last week, a former inland sailing cargo ship from 1915 was seen being lowered on to a plot of land located next to the B1032 road between Great Holland and Kirby Cross.

The 80ft long vessel, which weighs a staggering 33 tonnes, is made out of riveted iron and was previously used to transport goods in the north of the Netherlands.

Entitled A Lan Bonheur, which means ‘to happiness’, the barge was last used as a houseboat in the city of Groningen and still has many of its original parts.

It appeared in Great Holland after being purchased by experienced sailor and bespoke painter Pam Carper, 51, and following a lengthy journey from the Netherlands.

“This is not just a five-minute whim or something which I purchased on eBay on a drunken night,” stressed Pam.

“This is a hobby of mine; I renovate things for a living and this boat is so beautiful and historic and I have bought a nice hull.

“I am doing a complete refit on the inside and painting the outside, but I am undecided if she will be a houseboat, or if I will restore her as a sailing ship again.

“Once it is finished it will leave again, it is not going to be a permanent feature.”

The boat is positioned on 10-acres of farmland owned by Pam’s partner Alistair Simmons, 55, who passionately works with trees and firewood.

The hefty plot has been in the possession of Alistair’s family for roughly one hundred years after being purchased by his grandad in 1919.

It is now home to 15,000 trees, which were planted by Pam and Alistair, animals such as pigs and chickens, and now Nara’s Ark named after Pam’s daughter.

Despite the boat’s rich heritage, its arrival has not gone down well with everyone in the village, and some have deemed it unsightly.

Pam, who sailed the globe for 20 years, added: “I have whipped up a storm but everything I have ever done is never normal and I have always been questioned.

“This is on our land and so the renovation will happen here, it will look much better once I have painted it which will hopefully change people’s hearts.”

Many other residents, however, such as Zara Lawrence who lives opposite, are thrilled by the village’s quirky new addition.

Zara said: "I knew it was coming and we were so excited to see it we set ourselves up in front of our house with tea and toast to watch it being delivered.

“I think it is fantastic and it is so unusual and fascinating to – I have always been a believer of live and let live.”