A MAN has won a year-long battle with his former employer after a series of events forced his family – including his disabled daughter – into homelessness.

Maintenance supervisor Glenn Mason, now 62, worked at the Steeple Bay Holiday Park since May 2012.

One perk of his job was it allowed him to bring partner Rebecca, now 52, and disabled daughter Bobie, now 21, to live with him on the park in a caravan.

However, Mr Mason’s dreams of retiring at the park after more than eight years of service were shattered.

In October 2019, Maldon District Council refused planning permission for seven units to be occupied on the park during the November-March holiday time.

According to the tribunal report, the decision fell to area manager Mr Duffy and general manager Mr Airs to select two staff members to stay on in November.

Mr Mason was not chosen and, in a shock move, was told to clear his caravan in two weeks before the closing date.

Mr Mason said: “The was no forewarning, nothing. They just called me into the office at four in the afternoon and said I had to clear my caravan by the end of the month.

“We basically went numb, we didn’t know who to turn to, where to go.

“If it wasn’t for someone I knew on the site who helped us get emergency accommodation, I don’t know where we would be.

“My whole life was in that caravan – eight Christmases, eight birthdays. Everything was in there.

“When we went back to the caravan to get our stuff, we had been robbed.

“It was their duty to protect it while I wasn’t allowed in the park. They should’ve protected it. They didn’t.”

In a meeting in February this year, Glenn was then told he and his family would be able to return to the caravan in March.

He was instead moved to another site in St Osyth and effectively demoted to a labourer role.

“One minute, I’m going to work in nice clothes and then the next day I’m rolling around in mud at the bottom of the ladder again,” said Mr Mason.

Frustrated, and stressed to the point of taking sick leave, he quit his job after two days.

What followed was a year-long battle with Park Holidays over their role in the distress caused to him and his family.

An employment tribunal was held by video call.

The argument was that, due to a lack of proper communication or consultation, Mr Mason was not made assurances of his job role or accommodation.

His partner Rebecca said: “I had to go back to work as a key worker and be strong as if nothing happened.

“He still can’t believe he doesn’t work for them anymore. He’s done nothing wrong.

“It’s knocked him. He used to be such a strong, strong man but now he’s scared.”

An employment court ruled there had been one count of constructive unfair dismissal and one of serious breach of contract.

A remedy hearing was held on November 16 and Mr Mason was also awarded a five-figure sum.

The family, originally from Clacton, are now in emergency accommodation in Waterside Road, Bradwell.

Mr Mason added: “The money will pay some debts while I’ve been out of work. But it’s the principle of it – the disrespect to me and my family, and all I’ve given to the company.

“They ripped away my future. It’s destroyed us.”

Park Holidays declined to comment.