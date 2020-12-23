A COMMUNITY group gave children a Christmas they will never forgot after delivering presents using an impressive make-shift sleigh ride.

The Jaywick Sands Revival CIC, which runs out of the Never Say Die pub, handed out more than 250 festive gifts during a tour of the coastal village.

Using a homemade sleigh attached to the back of a car, which was the brainchild of group member Jade Copeland, Father Christmas (Mick Currall) and Mother Christmas (Jayne Nash) spread festive cheer.

The presents were donated from residents and supermarkets and comprised of everything from selection boxes and toys to tasty food items.

David Girdlestone, deputy headteacher at St Martin Frobisher School, also dressed as a cheeky elf and helped distribute the gifts to the village’s excited children.

Rosina Herriott, public relations officer for Jaywick Sands Revival CIC said: “This day will go down in history as the first ever sleigh ride through the streets of Jaywick.

“The children’s faces said it all, they were mesmerised, which was a joy to see, as a lot of planning, sheer hard work, and determination had gone into this event.

“Big thank you to Laura and Kate who spent day after day wrapping presents, and Louis for his excellent decorations of the sleigh.

“Thank you to Toby for his continual help and making endless coffees to keep us all going, and I am in total awe at the way people and supermarkets have come together.”

“It was all worthwhile and human kindness has certainly shone through.”

The Jaywick Sands Revival CIC, run entirely by volunteers, distributes food parcels, clothing, and school uniforms, and offers community support, all year round.

Rosina has now thanked the dedicated team for their hard work during an unprecedented year and the wider public for continuing to support the cause.

“Whether it be in our hub or in the Never Say Die public house, you will be warmly greeted by manager Jayne Nash and her sub manager Laura Carlton and her dedicated team of volunteers who all give their time free to help out,” she added.

“Thank you to all the folk in Jaywick and beyond who come and pay us a visit, have a chat and a cuppa, and see what we are all about.

“A big, big thank you to all of those wonderful people who travel far and wide to drop off donations - your support means so much to us.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year.

“Keep wearing your masks, keep your distance and wash your hands, we want to see you in the New Year.”