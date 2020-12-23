TIME is running out to share your thoughts on crime in Tendring.

Tendring Community Safety Partnership (CSP) is conducting its annual Fear of Crime Survey – the results of which shape its priorities for the year ahead.

A short online survey allows people to share their views.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring CSP chairwoman and Tendring council cabinet member for partnerships, said this year will have raised new issues for residents.

“This year has been very different to others, and in particular seen increased visitor numbers to the area over the summer as lockdown was lifted and people turned to staycations,” Mrs McWilliams said.

“In addition with so many people being at home more often, new issues can arise in communities which have not done so before.

“With that in mind, we would really appreciate all our residents taking part in our survey, as we look to adjust to these new factors for the year ahead.”

The survey is simple to complete, and looks at how safe people feel, whether that has changed over the last year, if they or a family member have been a victim of crime, and what they think is the main source of crime in Tendring.

To take part visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XHVQFDT

The closing date for people to have their say is December 31.