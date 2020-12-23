THE Covid-19 infection rate in Tendring has increased again.

There were 379 cases in the seven days to December 22.

The infection rate in the district is now 227.9.6 cases per 100,000 people - up from 200.6 on Monday.

The number of weekly cases is up by 215 (or 131%) compared to the seven days to December 15.

There have been five deaths in the district in the seven days to December 15 – one more than the previous week.

The area still has one of the lowest infection rates in Essex. Colchester's infection rate is 257.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Both area's infection rates remain well below the Essex average of 658.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Thurrock is one of the worst affected areas in England, with a rate of 1196.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Six new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures showed on Tuesday.

NHS England figures show 512 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Monday (December 21).

That was an increase of six compared to Sunday, when there were 506.

It means there have been 42 deaths in the past week, up from 18 the previous week.

The victims were among 4,619 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.