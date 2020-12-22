CONCERNS have been raised that shoppers from higher Covid-19 tiers have been travelling to Clacton to do their Christmas shop.

Tendring Council appointed two 'community ambassadors' last month to support the safe return of people to high streets in the district.

It said they would be supporting businesses to follow Coronavirus regulations, and also be on hand to guide shoppers and residents in staying Covid-secure.

As well as advising restaurants, pubs, shops and other businesses on the guidelines, the ambassadors are the council’s "eyes and ears" on the ground able to identify hotspots that might need additional safety measures such as queues or barriers.

But following a visit to Clacton Shopping Village today, they discovered some Christmas shoppers had travelled from other tiers.

Tendring, along with Colchester, is currently under tier 2 restrictions, while much of the South East and Essex face much tougher tier 4 restrictions, due to the rapidly spreading new strain of the virus.

One of the ambassadors said: "We have been out in Clacton visiting the Clacton shopping village, engaging with the stores to offer support and guidance surrounding the current Covid-19 regulations.

"From our engagements we have highlighted issues with people travelling from outside of their tiers, following on from this information we are now liaising with our partners at Essex Police to make them aware of these issues.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that they must follow the local restrictions for their area of residence including all travel restrictions.

"Let’s help keep Tendring safe."

Tier 4 restrictions mean non-essential shops cannot open and people must not leave their area, other than for legally permitted reasons such as work that cannot be done from home.

Clacton MP Giles Watling urged people from outside tier 2 not to visit Clacton.

He said: "This is a fast moving situation and this new strain appears to be much more contagious.

"People from outside tier 4 should not be travelling here unless they have to travel for business - you have to stay put.

"We have a relatively low infection rate in Tendring, so I beg people not to come here from higher tiers, especially as we have a large elderly population that could be put at risk."