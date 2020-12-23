CONTROVERSIAL plans to display flags and signs at its new development in Kirby Cross have been approved by planners.
Linden Limited has applied for permission to keep six flags, along with signboards, to promote its development of more than 240 homes in Halstead Road, Kirby Cross.
Frinton and Walton Town Council opposed the application, which councillor Terry Allen branding them a “a distraction for motorists”.
“Halstead Road is just becoming a big advertising board for the company,” he said.
“It looks really horrible and cheap when you see all these flags flying – it looks like a car lot.”
Tendring Council planning officers have approved the plans but stipulated that a full-length sign in Halstead Road, which runs along 13 metres of the boundary, must be removed within a month because it is considered to be “excessive”.
“It acts as a distraction to passing motorists potentially harming highway safety,” a report said.