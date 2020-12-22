SHOCKING footage has emerged of the moment brave firefighters battled to extinguish a car which had burst into flames.

Firefighters rushed to Hastings Avenue, in Clacton, shortly after 4pm on Monday following reports a vehicle was ablaze. 

Upon arrival the fast-acting crew, from the Clacton Fire Station, safely secured the area and managed to extinguish the fire by 4.30pm.

The service has since confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the inferno and the cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.

Eyewitness Thomas Vanders, who was parked on the nearby seafront with his wife when they spotted flames coming from the car, has now shared a video he took of the incident.

He said: "We were chatting and then my wife saw the blaze start in the rear-view mirror.

"I ran over to the car to make sure nobody was inside that needed saving and then I called 999.

"I was told by the operator that the fire service was already on its way and as soon as I hung up, I heard the sirens coming.

"The fire department did a fantastic job extinguishing the fire quickly."