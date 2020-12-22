POLICE have said they will not tolerate hoax calls after being called to a reported stabbing at a village train station.
Essex Police said officers from Tendring's community policing team, the British Transport Police and the air ambulance were called to Thorpe-le-Soken's train station today.
But on arrival they discovered the call was a hoax.
A spokesman for Essex Police's Force Control Room said: "We received a 999 call reporting a stabbing at Thorpe-le-Soken train station.
"Within seconds multiple units deployed only to arrive on scene and discover this was a hoax call by some young males.
"This took up much needed resources, delaying those with a genuine emergency and taking the air ambulance away from life threatening incidents.
"This is not acceptable, this is not funny, and we will not tolerate this."
Officers were said to be dealing with suspects in relation to the matter.