VOLUNTEERS at a community-run pub have been thanked for the efforts to provide food and clothing to vulnerable residents in Jaywick.
The Never Say Die, in Broadway, has been collecting food, clothing, baby and hygiene gear for needy families, along with school uniform drives, lunches for children over term breaks and organising events to bring the community together.
The community owned company successfully applied for a grant from the Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme and is using the funding to supply hampers to their team of volunteers.
Rosina Herriott, director of the Jaywick Sands Revival company, said: “What better time than at Christmas to say a big thank you to our volunteers with a little gift for all the amazing things they’ve done and people they’ve helped.
"Each volunteer will receive a goody bag of treats to share with their loved ones and have a brighter Christmas knowing their valued and wanted.”
The Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme has been handing out grants of up to £1,000 to ensure community groups can support those who need their services to ensure brighter Christmas and the New Year.