ROTARIANS in Frinton are celebrating a successful tour of the club's musical sleigh despite tough Covid restrictions.

Frinton Rotary Club fundraising sleigh visited Frinton, Kirby and Walton this Christmas season and raised almost £5,000 for good causes.

Hundreds of people came out of their homes to see the sleigh, listen to the music and meet a socially-distanced Santa Claus.

"It was a heart warming experience," said sleigh organiser and rotarian Trevor Sparks.

"Because of the anti-virus rules we weren't allowed to knock on people's doors but word got round that we were in their roads and out they came.

"We had decided that come what may we were going to wish everyone a merry Christmas in our usual way.

"It was wonderful to see how local people regard our Rotary club."

For anyone who wanted to donate to the Rotary Christmas appeal, Trevor had assembled Covid-proof collection boxes for the tour.

The boxes were hung from illuminated poles carried by Santa's elves.

"This added to the fun", said Trevor.

"We were also accepting on line donations and we raised just a few hundred pounds short of our £5,000 target.

"Thank you everyone, also Car Spares Clacton and Chisbon Restorations for helping keep the sleigh on the road and in good voice."

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Frinton Rotary appeal should go to justgiving.com