CCTV images have been issued by police in a bid to find a man following a fatal motorbike crash in St Osyth.
Officers investigating a collision in Pump Hill have released an image of a man they want to trace, who they believe may be a witness.
A car and a motorbike were in collision on Pump Hill, near to the BP garage, at around 5.20pm on Friday, December 18.
Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.
Three people have been arrested.
A 35-year-old woman from St Osyth, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, has been released on bail until January 15.
A 58-year-old man and woman, both arrested on suspicion of the same offences, have been released under investigation.
A spokesman for the force said: "Officers now want to speak to the man pictured as he may have seen something or have information which could be important to our investigation.
"If you know who the man is or have any other information about the collision please call us."
Anyone who recognises him are asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 872 of December 18.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.