RESIDENTS in parts of north Essex can recycle their old Christmas trees after the festive season.
St Helena Hospice has expanded its Treecycle service to now cover the CO7, CO9, CO11, CO15 and CO16 postcodes, meaning households in these areas can book for their tree to be collected on January 9.
They will be taken in return for a donation to the charity.
To find out more and to book visit sthelena.org.uk/tree-cycle21.
Households in Tendring subscribed to the garden waste brown bin service are being reminded there are no collections over the Christmas and New Year period, but they can leave a Christmas tree out with their bin for their first collection afterwards.