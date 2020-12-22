A FORMER drug user who brandished a screwdriver and threatened to stab and rape his former partner’s mother during a drug-induced rage has been spared jail.

Ryan Ellis, 28, of Marine Parade East, Clacton, was involved in an altercation with his then partner in Clacton town centre on May 6.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he later went to her parents’ home and continued to be verbally abusive on the doorstep.

The woman’s mother came to the door and Ellis threatened to stab and rape her after producing a screwdriver from his pocket.

He later sent 49 messages containing abuse and threats to his ex-partner’s father.

Ellis admitted four charges of using threats with intent to cause fear, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, sending a threatening message and using threatening words and behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was handed a two month prison sentence for the first charge of making threats and a six month sentence for having the offensive weapons both suspended for 18 months.

Recorder Simon Mayo QC said: “It must have been a highly distressing and worrying incident for those there. It was quite disgraceful behaviour.”

Speaking to Ellis, he added: “This is a golden opportunity for you to prove you are going to turn your life around and you can put your offending behind you.”

Miss Hicks, mitigating, said Ellis had been the victim of cuckooing by drug dealers.

“The defendant is someone completely different to how he was in May,” she said.

“He has some form of autistic traits, has been bullied and abused all his life.

“It has been a terrible life by any account.

“He has got himself into a situation where he has been living on the streets and living in a tent.

“He got himself a flat and was the subject of what is known as cuckooing, where someone has got him into drugs and debt and taken over his home .

“His relationship ended very badly. That relationship is over and he looks back at horror at his behaviour then and he hopes to have changed for the good.”

“He accepts at the time the relations was turning sour, that there were arguments on both sides and he attended the homes and an argument occurred.”

She added that at the time of the incident he was drug-induced and was “completely out of control” and does not remember making the threats of stabbing and rape.

She added he has stopped using drugs and has found a room in a house share, where he helps his disabled landlord and works part-time in house clearance.

Ellis was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid wok and to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities.