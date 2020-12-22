FORMER Clacton MP and newly-appointed Government trade advisor Douglas Carswell claims Brexit means businesses in the Essex resort will be more able to sell around the world.

The former Conservative MP defected to the UK Independence Party in 2014 before calling a by-election.

His re-election in UKIP colours was a major boost for the party and put pressure on former Prime Minister David Cameron to hold a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU.

Mr Carswell, who was also one of the founders and a director of the Vote Leave campaign, has now been appointed as a non-executive director to the Department for International Trade (DIT), alongside Andrew Hood, Dominic Johnson and economist Dr Dambisa Moyo.

Mr Carswell said: "I’m so excited to be supporting this government as they get Brexit done.

"Helping set Britain free from Brussels and free to trade with the world is why I campaigned for that referendum when I was Clacton’s local MP.

"Trade Minister Liz Truss and her team have successfully negotiated nearly 60 trade continuity agreements with countries around the world, including deals with major partners like Japan.

"I’m especially pleased to see progress on a deal with Australia, New Zealand and other members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which I hope we begin talks with in 2021.

"This means that businesses in places like Clacton will be more able to sell around the world, with fewer restrictions.

"Local people will be able to buy things made abroad and not pay such high import taxes – or tariffs.

"An independent Britain is finally free to make its own laws – and trade with the world."

Douglas Carswell pictured in Clacton with Nigel Farage

The Department for International Trade said the new non-executive directors will to bring “a wealth of experience to the department to support the delivery of its ambitious trade agenda”.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said: “These appointments bring vast experience and expertise to the department at a critical time for the UK as a trading nation.

“They will help execute our strategic priorities, in particular driving forward our trade deal negotiations programme, our export and investment campaigns and our work on reforming and reshaping global trade rules.

“All of them are high quality appointments who believe fiercely in rules-based free trade. They will play a big role in re-establishing the UK as a major force in global trade and will help take our trade agenda to the next level in 2021 and beyond.

“The non-executive board members were appointed following an open and fair selection process.”

The new members have been appointed for at least three years and will provide independent advice, support and scrutiny on the department’s work, to support the Government’s “ambitious” trade policy agenda.

They will help the department to strike free trade agreements in markets around the world and help boost exports and investment while championing free trade and shaping global trading rules.

After becoming an Independent and then standing down in 2017, Mr Carswell went on to become a director of the Good Governance Project, which undertakes research into the process of public administration.