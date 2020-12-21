THE number of coronavirus cases in Tendring has increased more than 100% in just one week.

There were 350 cases in the seven days to December 21.

The infection rate in the district is now 200.6 cases per 100,000 people - up from 116 on Friday.

The number of weekly cases is up by 186 (or 113.4%) compared to the seven days to December 14.

There were three deaths in the district in the seven days to December 18 – one more than the previous week.

The worst affected are in the district is now Clacton Central, which saw 46 cases in the week to December 16 - an increase of 38 (475%) on the previous week.

Increase - Clacton central is the worst affected area in Tendring

The area still has one of the lowest infection rates in Essex. Colchester's infection rate is 222.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Both area's infection rates remain well below the Essex average of 594.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Basildon remains one of the worst affected areas in England, with a rate of 1002.1 cases per 100,000 people.

The UK's chief scientific adviser Government has warned further restrictions are likely to be introduced in England to to control the new variant of Covid-19.

London and large swathes of south-east England, excluding Colchester and Tendring, were placed in the highest tier 4 restrictions over the weekend.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex jumped by 5,059 over the weekend, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 39,083 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (December 21) in Essex, up from 34,024 the same time on Friday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 2,624 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 3,149.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 96,344 over the period, to 2,073,511.

Essex's cases were among the 135,571 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 12,219 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.